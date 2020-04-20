Penang police detain man for sodomising neighbour’s son more than 20 times

Police detained a man who allegedly sodomised his neighbour’s son more than 20 times when he brought the boy for outings including passing a night at a budget hotel here since last month. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BUTTERWORTH, April 20 — Police detained a man who allegedly sodomised his neighbour’s son more than 20 times when he brought the boy for outings including passing a night at a budget hotel here since last month.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police received a report from a 33-year-old woman who alleged her eight-year-old son complained of pain in the anus each time he went out with a man who is their neighbour.

“The woman lodged the report on March 28 and according to the mother of the Year Two pupil, the man had brought the boy out several times including the latest on March 17 when the man took her son to pass a night at a budget hotel.

“Her son had complained of pain in the anus and the woman made a police report after suspecting something was amiss based on what the boy said,” he told Bernama tonight.

He said police took the victim for treatment as well as examination and the doctor found the boy had been sodomised before arresting the 57-year-old suspect for investigation.

According to Noorzainy, police had completed the investigation paper and the deputy public prosecutor has agreed to charge the man who is a bachelor and an unemployed in court tomorrow over 23 charges of sodomy. — Bernama