MOH: 30 Covid-19 clusters in Malaysia, Magetan group leading new cases

Dr Noor Hisham has become a hero to many during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 20 — The student cluster who returned from Magetan, East Java yesterday recorded the highest rate of infection today with 11 out of 36 new positive cases said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a press conference today, he announced that among 30 active clusters in Malaysia, only seven recorded new cases today with other clusters remaining the same.

Dr Noor Hisham said that with 11 new cases, the Magetan, Jawa Timur Cluster now has 54 cases, while the Sarawak Church Cluster have three new cases with 135 overall, Bali’s patient-under-investigation (PUI) Kuantan Cluster (two new, 39 overall), Italy’s PUI in Kuching Cluster (one new, 54 overall) Sendayan Cluster (one new, 77 overall), Kuching Healthcare Worker Cluster (one new, 38 overall) and the new Pasar Borong Cluster (one new, 28 overall).

The other clusters remains the same as yesterday with Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid’s Kluang Cluster remains at 183 active cases, Madrasah Sg Lui Cluster at 128 cases, Executive Cluster (121), Bandar Baru Bangi Wedding Cluster (96), Selangor Mansion (84), Madrasah Sungai Salan, Jerantut (67), Kuantan Engineering Cluster (58), Rembau Cluster (53), Menara Plaza City One (40), Madrasah Ayer Merbau, Jasin (37), Flat Kg Baru (34), Sabah Healthcare Workers (31), Tabligh Makasar Johor (26), IN Cluster (22), Pekan Cluster (22), Muar Hospital Cluster (21), Sungai Buloh Healthcare workers (16), Pasir Gudang Factory (15), Klang Senior Citizens Cluster (12) Tabligh Makasar Sabah (9), Pengerang Cluster (8), Kuala Lumpur Medical Center(7), Pakistani Tabligh group (6) and Malayan Mansion (4).

There are currently 2,041 active Covid-19 patients still in treatment in Malaysia.

Dr Noor Hisham said the highest sample taken was from the Seri Petaling Mosque Gathering Cluster where 27,122 samples are taken with 1,951 were confirmed positive

“We have also identified 201 tahfiz madrasah with 11,360 students of which 4,296 or 37 per cent of them were screened. 280 or 6.5 per cent of them are found positive,” he said in the press conference.

Malaysia today recorded only 36 new Covid-19 positive cases making it the lowest daily number to date since the movement control order (MCO) was enacted on March 18.

There were also zero new deaths reported today. The last time this happened was roughly a month ago on March 19.