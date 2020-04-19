MCO: Woman who claimed to have IGP’s permission to return to Kuantan gives statement

Army and police personnel conducting roadblocks during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, April 19 — The police have recorded the statement of a woman who alleged she had used the Inspector-General of Police (IGP)’s connection to obtain permission to return home to Kuantan during the movement control order (MCO).

Pahang police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said the woman in her 30’s who works in Kuala Lumpur had her statement recorded by the state Criminal Investigation Department yesterday, after her claim went viral on social media.

“The woman alleged she has no intention to use the IGP’s name, but was feeling very stressed since the MCO ruling which led her to make up a story.

“We are also investigating how she was allowed to return to her parent’s house here on April 12 without a valid reason during the enforcement of MCO,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, the IGP stressed that he was not contacted or gave permission to any individuals to travel without a good reason during the MCO period.

In her Twitter account, the woman wrote about her wish to return to Kuantan on April 10 and claimed that her father’s attempts to contact the IGP were fruitless.

Two days later, she uploaded a 14-second video showing her at the intersection of Genting Sempah, believed to be on her way to Kuantan. She then deactivated her Twitter account after receiving criticisms from netizens. — Bernama