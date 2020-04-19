Health D-G: New Covid-19 cluster detected from students returning from Indonesia

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this new cluster was detected from a group of students returning from the Magetan regency in East Java, Indonesia, which have been designated by the Indonesian government as a Covid-19 red zone. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — A new cluster of coronavirus (Covid-19) has been detected from Malaysians returning from abroad, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

In his daily press briefings today, Dr Noor Hisham said this new cluster was detected from a group of students returning from the Magetan regency in East Java, Indonesia, which has been designated by the Indonesian government as a Covid-19 red zone.

“A new cluster has been detected at the international entrance where positive cases are detected among Malaysians return from Indonesia via the Kuala Airport Kuala Lumpur (KLIA) on April 16, 2020.

“The cluster comprises 43 students returning from Temboro, which is one place which has been declared a red zone in Magetan province, Indonesia.

“Of the total, 34 were quarantined in the state of Malacca and nine people in the Kuala Lumpur.

This shows that action government to take steps to quarantine and screen all Malaysians returning from overseas are appropriate. This is to ensure that the import case does not infect Malaysian citizen,” he said.

