FT landmarks to bathe in blue light to show solidarity with Covid-19 frontliners

The Saloma Link is illuminated in blue lights in a show of solidarity for frontliners battling the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture via Twitter/Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 19 — Several landmark buildings in the Federal Territories will be illuminated with blue lights across their facades in a show of solidarity for frontliners battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

Federal Territories minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the lights will be on for four nights starting April 30 at 10pm.

“The Federal Territories will unite to pay our respects and show our appreciation towards all frontliners throughout the nation and the world who have sacrificed to fight Covid-19.

“Beginning April 30 at 10pm until May 3 we will beam blue lights on buildings across the Federal Territories,” Annuar posted on his Twitter account.

Wilayah Persekutuan akan bersatu memberikan penghormatan Dan penghargaan KPD SEMUA FRONTLINERS SELURUH NEGARA,Dan DUNIA yg berkorban memerangi COVID19..Bermula 30/4/20 jam 10.00 mlm-3/5/20 Kita pasangkan lampu biru Di bangunan bangunan WP.Anda semua Di jemput sertai menyatakan TQ pic.twitter.com/PY02oFbzPv — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) April 19, 2020

The tweet included several photos of buildings and structures in Putrajaya, and the Saloma Link which spans the Klang River to join Kampung Baru to Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases today, with 95 cases recovered and discharged.