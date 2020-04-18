Terengganu girl who made Health D-G a loom band says ‘thank you’ to doctors across Malaysia

Screenshot of Lara Khadijah McAfee and her mother Mutiara Jusuf McAffee during their interview with Astro Awani today. ― Picture via Facebook/MutiaraJusufMcAfee

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Year Three pupil Lara Khadijah McAfee from Kuala Terengganu has expressed her heartfelt thanks to all doctors in Malaysia.

“Thank you, and stay home, stay safe,” she said during a “live” television interview on Astro Awani today when asked if she would like to convey a message to frontliners.

Her message was in addition to a letter that she wrote to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to thank him for his hard work.

Along with her letter, Lara had also included a loom band that she made for Dr Noor Hisham.

“A loom band is a symbol of friendship and the colours blue because of 'hygiene'.

“I like doing it, I do it as my hobby,” she added.

Loom bands were invented in 2010 by a Malaysian immigrant to the United States Ng Cheong Choon who was inspired by his daughters who were making bracelets.

Today, loom bands are also used as art and craft materials for children.

Lara had earlier said that the loom band for Dr Noor Hisham was weaved with love and made based on her father's wrist measurement.

So my lil sister wrote a letter for Dr Hisham and sent it to his office. Then today got a whatsapp message with this pic of the official surat, Dr Hisham punya reply to my lil sis. He is so humble and I respect him a lot with what his contributions for our country. pic.twitter.com/IfXMRNaIDH — iman (@imancullen_) April 17, 2020

The youngest child of Anuar McAfee, 55, International Centre director of University Sultan Zainal Abidin and Terengganu Incorporated strategic communication senior executive Mutiara Jusuf McAfee, 46, posted the letter on March 19 to show her appreciation and gratitude for sacrifices made by Dr Noor Hisham and his team in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

“It was a suggestion by everyone in this house. We try to encourage our children to express themselves through writing. So we left her to write the letter,” said Mutiara.

When asked how the family was coping in Kuala Terengganu, Mutiara said the family have not gone out since March 18 when the movement control order (MCO) started unless absolutely necessary.

“We have been staying at home since March 18, only go out when needed.

“Our children have not left the house at all,” she said.

In a letter dated April 16, Dr Noor Hisham thanked Lara for the bracelet she made and signed off as “your new friend, Dr Hisham”. As for the bracelet, Dr Noor Hisham's granddaughter is now wearing it.