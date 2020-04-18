Sarawak food aid programme reaches 91pc of households

People drop off food and basic necessities at Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur April 15, 2020. A food aid programme which had been initiated by the Sarawak Government since April 1 has benefited 91 per cent of its targeted number of households. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, April 18 — A food aid programme which had been initiated by the Sarawak Government since April 1 has benefited 91 per cent of its targeted number of households to date, state Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Children Development Minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said today.

She said out of the 349,449 households which had been registered as eligible for the assistance, 324,224 had received the aids comprising essential food to meet their needs during the movement control order (MCO) period.

“Out of the 82 (state) constituencies (in Sarawak), 63 of them have completed their distribution, while the remaining 19 constituencies are still in progress,” she said in a statement.

According to her, the state government allocated RM16.4 million for the program where each constituency got RM200,000 which were channelled via the respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) throughout the state.

“Any deserving household who may have been missed out unintentionally from the list to receive this assistance can contact the DDMC or the nearest Welfare Department office,” she added. — Bernama