No more mass returnees from Singapore, says Ismail Sabri

File photo of commuters waiting for a transport to leave the Woodlands Causeway on March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 — There are no more large numbers of Malaysians returning home simultaneously from Singapore, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was because essential services including factories producing daily essential products were still operating in Singapore.

“The factories that are producing daily essential products such as food are still not closed in Singapore. So they (Malaysians) are still working there,” he told a daily press conference on the movement control order (MCO) here today.

As agreed between Malaysia and Singapore, he said that Singaporean employers or government were responsible for the welfare of Malaysians in terms of accommodation and food.

“As long as the factories (in Singapore) are not closed, no large groups are back at the same time. Only about 200 people return from Singapore to Malaysia per day via Johor Baru. So far, those who have returned will have to undergo compulsory quarantine in Johor Baru, either at the hotel or others,” he said.

He said this when asked about the fate of Malaysians working in Singapore following the current situation of Covid-19.

Yesterday, 11 Malaysians were among the 623 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Singapore. So far, the republic has recorded 5,050 positive cases.

However, Ismail Sabri said the government already had a preliminary plan if Malaysians wanted to return home.

He said the entry of Malaysians from Singapore via the Johor Causeway would be done in stages and not simultaneously.

“But in the future, we don’t know (because) we have many Malaysians working in Singapore. Human Resource Minister (Datuk Seri M. Saravanan) will discuss with his Singaporean counterpart, so that the entry will be done in stages and not all at once. — Bernama