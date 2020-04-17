Three men jailed three days and fined RM1,000 for playing golf during MCO (VIDEO)

The three men who defied the movement control order by playing golf are led in handcuffs to the Magistrate Court in Batu Gajah April 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

BATU GAJAH, April 17 — Three men who defied the movement control order (MCO) by playing golf were sentenced to three days’ jail and fined RM1,000 each in default of two months’ imprisonment by the magistrates court here.

Low Teck San, 68; Tan Chee Kean, 59 and Eugene Wong Yat Hoe, 37, pleaded guilty when the charges were read before Magistrate Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusof.

The trio were charged for gathering at Clearwater Sanctuary Resort Golf Club here on April 16 at around 11.30am for the purpose of sports.

They were charged under Regulation 6 (1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a maximum jail term of six months or a fine of up to RM1,000 or both upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, policemen who were patrolling near the golf club spotted the trio — Low, the golf club manager; Tan, a transport manager and Wong, a tuition teacher — having a game.

Earlier, lawyer Parveen Sharma Krishnan from the National Legal Aid Foundation, who represented the trio, requested a minimum fine as he said they regretted and apologised to the court, public and the country for their action.

Parveen also requested the three men’s golf bags, which were confiscated by the police during the arrest, to be returned to them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Fairoz Abd Mutalib requested they be jailed as he said “a fine is no longer adequate for such an offence.”

Magistrate Nazratul said, “In the view of the court, you’re not concerned at all about our front-liners who are struggling to fight the disease.

“You’re educated people who understand laws and we take this matter seriously especially during the third phase of the MCO.”

She then sentenced them and ordered the golf bags to be returned to their respective owners.