Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Malaysia’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections fell to another recent low today, with just 69 cases reported.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 201 more Covid-19 patients have also fully recovered and been discharged.

However, he also reported two more Covid-19 deaths, raising the country’s death toll to 86.

MORE TO COME