Woman gives birth at deserted KK waterfront after failing to reach hospital on time due to MCO

KOTA KINABALU, April 16 — A woman gave birth at a waterfront here after failing to reach the hospital in time due to the lack of boats from her water village in Pulau Gaya.

In the incident that took place last night, Pahmah Nastih, 38 from Kampung Kasuapan, Pulau Gaya, started experiencing contractions at about 10.30pm and was alone at home with her sister and brother in law, Halilih Ladjahali, while her husband was at sea, fishing.

“She told them she was experiencing pain and her family rushed her to the island’s jetty but it took time to hail a speedboat as the island is currently under restricted movement due to the movement control order (MCO).

“Upon reaching the city, they failed to get a taxi due to the MCO. Halilah asked a police patrol team near the area to help call for an ambulance, while his wife looked after Pahmah,” said Kota Kinabalu district police chief assistant commissioner Habibi Majinji.

Habibi said the baby’s head started to show as Pahmah lied on the ground under the watch of her sister and Halilih.

“The policewoman along with Pahmah’s sister helped her give birth right on the waterfront.

“Minutes later after the baby girl was born, the ambulance arrived and performed emergency medical care before taking both the mother and the baby to the women and children’s hospital,” he told reporters.

“Even under the MCO, these emergencies occur and we have to be vigilant to help people in their time of need,” he said.

Pulau Gaya, an island just off the city, is home to several water village colonies of naturalised Malaysians, refugees and illegal immigrant communities, as well as high-end resorts. It is about a 10-15 minute boat ride from the city.

The waterfront area is a popular sunset viewing spot and usually crowded with locals and tourists who stroll along the boardwalk enjoying the sea breeze and seafood on offer.

After the MCO was enforced, the area has been off limits to all.