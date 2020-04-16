Proton’s Shah Alam plant produces face shields for frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Local carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd has repurposed the production lines at its Shah Alam plant to make face shields for medical frontliners, reinforcing its commitment to help fight the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Malaysia.

Proton said up to 3,000 units can be produced in a single day and the carmaker is expected to take approximately 20 days to produce the 60,000 units it has committed to deliver.

“The first batch of 8,000 units will be shipped out on April 16 to hospitals in Kelantan followed by other east coast states due to the logistics involved,” it said in a statement today.

It said the production process began with designing and testing prototypes and getting feedback from end users to ensure the final product met their needs.

“The original design for the face shield was contributed by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM),” it said.

It said the designers at Proton Design then developed the frame based on feedback from end users and also added the slogan ‘Stay strong! We will get through this!’

At the same time, it said the project team had to plan for a production line that was both safe and efficient to meet Covid-19 health protocols.

“Fifty people, picked from a pool of volunteers, work on an assembly line to measure and cut the various components required before assembling the final product,” it said.

Proton said it also received contributions from its vendor community who are eager to get involved including Pos Logistics Sdn Bhd, who contributed over 2,000 large carton boxes used to pack the face shields and make it easier to transport them.

It said another vendor, Hicom-Teck See Manufacturing Malaysia Sdn Bhd, contributed 1,500 kg of polypropylene that was used to produce the frames of the face shields.

Deputy chief executive officer Datuk Radzaif Mohamed said Proton had reached out to its vendor community to get them involved and the response has been heart-warming.

“Malaysia’s automotive sector has the capability and desire to contribute to the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and hopefully we can do more in the coming weeks and months to help break the chain of infection,” he added. — Bernama