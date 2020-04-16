MOH Medical Fund receives RM174m from 216 donors

In addition to cash, the fund also received donations in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits, mouth and nose cover and free lodging at the Ruai Inap Kajang Hotel for MOH personnel involved in Covid-19 operations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia’s (MOH) Special Medical Fund to combat Covid-19 has received more than RM174 million in contributions from 216 donors in the form of cash, equipment and services, until to date.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, in his statement, said the MOH thanked various parties for their contributions which showed their concern by pitching in to together take up the challenge of severing the Covid-19 pandemic chain in the country.

“The concern and contribution of all parties are very meaningful in severing the chain of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added.

Dr Adham added that the determination and solidarity of all parties, races and religions could result in the success in the mission to save the people and take the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Phase three of the movement control order (MCO), which is in force throughout the country, must triumph. Comply with the MCO, stay indoors, practice social distancing and practice personal hygiene. We must win, “he said.

The MOH Medical Fund was launched on March 23 to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Dr Adham received nearly RM13 million in cash donations from various organisations for the MOH Medical Fund here today.

In addition to cash, the fund also received donations in the form of personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits, mouth and nose cover and free lodging at the Ruai Inap Kajang Hotel for MOH personnel involved in Covid-19 operations.

Among the contributors were Etiqa Family Takaful Berhad, Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Malaysia Wakaf Foundation, Coway (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Koperasi Co-opbank Persatuan Malaysia Bhd or Co-op Bank Pertama, Prokhas Sdn Bhd, National Association of Smallholders Malaysia;

Pharmaceutical Association of Malaysia (PhAMA), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Star Medik Sdn Bhd, Mr DIY Group (M) Bhd, Social Entrepreneurship Foundation, Me.Reka Innovative Education Sdn Bhd;

Coast Guard Sdn Bhd and the Malaysian Medical Welfare Fund (TKPM). — Bernama