Health D-G: Covid-19 cases rise over 100 again but still below new recoveries

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 16, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Confirmed Covid-19 infections rose again today with 110 new cases reported, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

Yesterday, new cases fell to a low of 85, reaching levels not seen since March 14 and before the country was put under a movement control order.

In his daily Covid-19 press briefing this evening, Dr Noor Hisham said total positive cases were now 5,182. He also reported one new death today bringing the toll death to 84.

“The latest death was a 66-years-old Malaysian who had heart problems and high blood pressure,” he said.

On a positive note, however, he also said 119 more patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 2,766 people.

