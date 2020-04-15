Sarawak identifies main Covid-19 cluster

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (right) speaking to reporters on the coronavirus infection updates in Sarawak, April 15, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, April 15 — A Good News Fellowship Church cluster contributed the most number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the church cluster contributed 117 out of total 371 positive cases and this is followed by Sri Petaling mosque tabligh cluster (92), a family member who visited Italy cluster (50) and healthcare worker cluster (13).

“There are 13 other clusters, but all these are small, involving family members, office mates, neighbours, onboard an aircraft and healthcare workers, contributing to the 53 other positive cases,” Uggah said in a daily briefing on Covid-19 in the state.

He said the state Health Department is investigating the 46 other cases on whether they are from any clusters.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said he has been informed by a pastor that about 600 church members want to come forward for screening for Covid-19 infection.

He said state Health Department has increased the screening capacities in Kuching and Samarahan districts which have been categorised as red zones.

He said the drive-through screening centre in Samarahan has been in operational since March 22, and it has screened 1,604 people to-date.

He added 1,346 have tested negative and 35 positives of Covid-19 infection.

Uggah said the drive-through screening centre at Petra Jaya Clinic became operational on April 13 and has taken samples from 137 people.

The screening processes have been conducted at the Sarawak General Hospital and the Youth and Sports Centre at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road.

Uggah also said eight more positive Covid-19 cases are reported in Sarawak today, bringing the total number to 371 to date.

He said all the eight cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital.

He added another 150 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are also registered today.