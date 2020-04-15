Covid-19: Johor’s Muar now red zone, Selangor's Sabak Bernam new orange zone

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Johor's Muar district is now a red zone, which means the state now has four red zones or districts in the most severe category for Covid-19 cases, based on the latest figures from the Health Ministry released today.

With the addition of the Muar district, Malaysia now has a total of 27 red zones, or districts where more than 41 Covid-19 cases have been recorded so far.

The Muar district was an orange zone with 40 cases on April 13, but crossed over into a red zone on April 14 when its total tally increased to 44 cases.

As a whole, Johor is the third most affected state with 587 cases as of April 14, while the worst-hit state is Selangor at 1,299 cases, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur at 899 cases.

Top red zone in KL again

The Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur is the country's top red zone for the 12th consecutive day, with its total cumulative tally at 572 cases as of April 14.

The Lembah Pantai district’s total cumulative tally had steadily increased over the past 12 days as the nationwide top spot at 322 cases (April 3), 367 cases (April 4), 376 cases (April 5), 386 cases (April 6), 412 cases (April 7), 417 cases (April 8), 424 cases (April 9), 427 cases (April 10), 459 (April 11), 496 cases (April 12), and 515 cases (April 13).

While Kuala Lumpur has 11 parliamentary constituencies, they fall under just four districts under the Health Ministry's offices, with all four districts marked as red zones now.

Although the Health Department of Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya (JKWPKL & Putrajaya) has not released updated maps on its Facebook page, the latest available map from the department as of April 8 shows that the majority of cases in the Lembah Pantai district are actually in the Seputeh parliamentary constituency.

Most of Malaysia's cases in red zones

When combined, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the 27 red zones in Malaysia come up to 3,861 cases.

This means that 77.4 per cent of the 4,987 cases recorded in Malaysia were found in these 27 districts alone.

Selangor lost its sole yellow zone

For many days, Selangor only had the Sabak Bernam district as its last yellow zone, as other districts in the state had already been classified as orange zones or red zones. (Yellow zones are for districts with between one to 20 cases recorded, and are below orange zones and red zones in terms of number of cases.)

The Sabak Bernam district became an orange zone, after its total tally of cases increased from 18 cases on April 13 to 23 cases on April 14.

As of April 14, six of Selangor’s nine districts are red zones (Hulu Langat, Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Selangor), while the remaining three are orange zones (Kuala Selangor, Kuala Langat, Sabak Bernam).

Malaysia now has 15 orange zones as of April 14, following the addition of the Sabak Bernam district as an orange zone and the reclassification of Muar as a red zone.

No green zones lost

There are now 28 districts in five states in Malaysia that are green zones, or districts where no Covid-19 cases have been recorded as of April 14.

Malaysia originally had a total of 39 districts in seven states with zero Covid-19 cases or green zones as of March 25.

The current death toll in Malaysia from Covid-19 stands at 82 cases, while 2,478 or 49.7 per cent of the 4,987 Covid-19 cases have recovered as of April 14.