Birthday boy and friends arrested partying in Penang serviced apartment during MCO

A group of men caught by policemen after organising a private party during the movement control order at Jalan Pangkor April 15, 2020. — Picture by Royal Malaysia Police

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — A birthday celebration was cut short in a serviced apartment here when the police raided the unit and found 13 youths having a party in direct breach of the movement control order (MCO).

A police team raided the apartment unit, located along Jalan Pangkor, after midnight today and found the youths, all from various parts of the state, drinking and partying.

North-east District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said one of the suspects had rented the serviced apartment for the night to celebrate his birthday.

“His friends who were in the apartment unit gave the excuse that they were there to drink and have fun,” he said.

The police also seized two bottles of liquor at the premises.

The 13 men, aged between 19 and 26 years old, were immediately arrested and remanded until tomorrow.

The police are investigating the case under Rule 11(1) of the Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.