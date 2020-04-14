Three Malaysians among nearly 400 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

An Academy of Medicine staff attends to a migrant worker at a dormitory in Singapore, after nearly 20,000 workers were quarantined, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, April 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 14 — Three Malaysians were part of the 386 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the biggest daily increase that the republic has recorded so far that pushes the latest tally to 2,918.

According to the daily statistics by the Ministry of Health (MOH) released late Monday, one Malaysian, a 26- year-old man, was linked to a new cluster at a hostel located at Jalan Kubor which currently has a total of seven cases.

Meanwhile, two other Malaysians were still specified under local unlinked cases.

According to the MOH, the cluster of a private dinner function at SAFRA Jurong on Feb 15 has now been closed as there have been no more cases for the past two incubation periods.

Apart from the hostel, Singapore reported three other new clusters including two foreign worker dormitories, namely Tech Park Crescent dormitory at Tech Park Crescent and Kranji Dormitory at Kranji Way.

S11 Dormitory @ Punggol of Seletar North Link was the largest cluster in the republic which has a total of 586 confirmed cases now.

Singapore reported its ninth death on Monday due to Covid-19 infection, involving a 65 year-old male Singaporean.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 9 and warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Updating on the confirmed cases, MOH said a total of 586 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Of the 1,158 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving including 29 who are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

MOH said 1,165 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

At noon Monday, MOH has identified 28,333 close contacts who have been quarantined.

To date, the republic has a total of 568 cases classified as imported, 827 community cases and 1,523 work permit holders and dorm residents. — Bernama