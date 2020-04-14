Increase in traffic possibly due to more sectors operating, say police

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam March 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Police do not rule of the possibility that an increase in traffic of late is due to additional sectors being allowed to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said police believe the increase in traffic flow during peak hours is between 12 and 15 per cent in urban areas.

“There will be an increase at peak hours from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm.

“The increase could also be due to bank visits and those replenishing grocery items,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, he said there are still those who were disobeying MCO directives, and those on duty at roadblocks have been directed to conduct detailed checks on motorists.

“We will conduct thorough checks on motorists although this may be time-consuming and lead to slower traffic flow.

“Nevertheless, many are also producing letters and documents from their employers for them to go about their official affairs during the MCO,” he said.

Azisman advised the public to stay at home to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

“If the people want this pandemic to be over soon, stay at home unless you have very important matters. Obey the directives and laws,” he added. — Bernama