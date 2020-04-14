FT Ministry sets up RM1m special fund for the homeless

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said some of the funds would be channelled to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for medical purposes, counseling services as well as providing facilities for homeless people. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Federal Territories Ministry will set up a special fund of RM1 million to look after the welfare of homeless people in the capital.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said some of the funds would be channelled to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for medical purposes, counseling services as well as providing facilities for homeless people.

He would also chair a special committee for the homeless comprising government agencies such as the National Welfare Foundation, the Department of Labour, the National Anti-Drug Agency and several NGOs in the effort.

“The fund will also be used to complement facilities for the homeless such as at the hostels provided by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and companies that will hire them to work.

“We want to make sure that Kuala Lumpur is cleaned up and also prevent the continued presence of the homeless people in the long run despite the cessation of the movement control order (MCO),” he said in a Facebook post today.

Donation from any party to the special fund was welcome to enable long-term planning for the homeless people to be carried out.

“People with expertise in medicine and mental health are also welcome to help us as volunteers on the committee so that homeless people can be helped,” he said.

Meanwhile, Annuar said, as of yesterday, an increase of 27 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur had boosted the total to 830 cases.

“In addition, sanitation operations of buildings, including buildings inside the Enhanced MCO areas of the capital, will continue to be carried out, especially when positive cases are reported,” he said. — Bernama