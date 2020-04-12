MyCareCoV19 provides guidance and counselling services during MCO

A general view showing the projection mapping on a building reading ‘#stayathome’ and ‘Thank You Malaysian Frontliners’ in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 12 — The #MUSAADAHCovid19 campaign will see the introduction of the MyCareCoV19 programme to provide spiritual guidance, legal advice and emotion management for Malaysians of all races and religions during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said in a statement today that the programme would be aired on TV Al-Hijrah from tomorrow during the MCO.

The programme will be one of the segments in the Assalamulaikum talk show, air daily from 8 am to 9.30 am, he said.

He said during the programme, viewers can share their thoughts with experts, to be brought in as guests, by calling 03-2260 2412.

He said for some people, the third phase of the MCO from April 15 to 28 is a “blessing in disguise” as the time could be filled with meaningful activities with family members.

“However, to the others in the society, the MCO has become a silent psychological killer. Various issues including family financial situation could lead to depression, among others.

“I know this is a difficult time for some of us, thus, please allow us to help you ease your mind and heart as best as we can. God willing, we will overcome it,” he said.

The MyCareCoV19 programme is a collaboration between TV Al-Hijrah, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), the Department of Shariah Judiciary Malaysia, Kumpulan Media Karangkraf Sdn Bhd (Karangkraf), Ummah Ikhlas Heritage Foundation (WUI), Pa & Ma magazine and Majalah Keluarga. — Bernama