City food hawkers, traders ready for Ramadan e-bazaar

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Over 3,000 licensed hawkers and petty traders in the city are all set for the new Ramadan bazaar concept following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said although Ramadan bazaars would not be held this year, food vendors could still do business during the upcoming fasting month through the Ramadan e-Bazaar concept.

He said through the concept, traders could use other platforms such as drive-thru, pack and pick as well as e-hailing delivery to enable Malaysians to enjoy Ramadan Bazaar food.

Rosli said the federation was also in the midst of identifying e-hailing companies that were willing to work with the hawkers and petty traders to deliver food on sale for breaking of fast to consumers, in accordance with the guideline set by the Health Ministry.

“We are also still in the process of developing the system... we will also be developing a special application to help hawkers and petty traders generate income during Ramadan,” he told Bernama.

Rosli said the federation would also forge collaboration with more than 400 food truck operators in the city to help the hawkers and petty traders market their products.

“We will look into how the hawkers can place the food they are selling at the food trucks at any nearby location,” he said.

Last Wednesday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that there would be no Ramadan bazaars in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan this year following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following that he said three new approaches would be introduced to sell food and drinks during the Ramadan month namely drive-through, Pack and Pick as well as e-hailing delivery.

Muslims are expected to fete Ramadan on April 24. — Bernama