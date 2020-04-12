Authorities performing active Covid-19 screening at PKNS flats in Kg Baru

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the PKNS Kampung Baharu flat in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The Health Ministry (MOH) is conducting active case detections at the PKNS flats in Kampung Baru, said Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He told the daily Covid-19 press conference that the government’s stricter controls were the result of a Covid-19 death at the site.

“There’s one death yesterday, related to PKNS flat.

“We are doing active detection over that area, basically in the vicinity. More importantly, please rest assured that our district health office is taking action on that,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Today, MoH personnel were deployed to screen residents at the flat.

The entirety of the nation’s capital has been categorised as a red zone.

So far, it has 803 confirmed cases with 12 deaths. It is the second highest infected state in the nation after Selangor.

Today saw 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative total in the country to 4,683, the highest in South-east Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76.