85 Malaysians in New Zealand have returned home

Quiet streets of Auckland during alert level three. The 85 Malaysians who were reported to be stranded in New Zealand have safely returned home. — Picture by CK Lim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The 85 Malaysians who were reported to be stranded in New Zealand due to flight cancellations and travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 have safely returned home, said the Malaysian High Commission in New Zealand.

It said all of them returned to Malaysia after Malaysia Airlines reinstated its flights from Auckland to Kuala Lumpur on April 5 and 6.

“The remaining group is scheduled to leave New Zealand via MAS flights on (April) 13, 20 and 27.

“Some of the stranded Malaysians have decided to remain in New Zealand until the situation improves,” said the reply statement to Bernama.

The High Commission, with the cooperation of New Zealand-Malaysia Business Association, has provided various assistance to the stranded Malaysians, including helping with accommodation, arranging flight tickets home, and making phone calls to the affected group to check on their welfare and well-being during the lockdown period.

The statement said the High Commission also provides regular updates on the restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government in accordance with the Covid-19 Alert Level 4.

As of April 10, there are 184 Malaysians stranded in New Zealand and one — a tourist — in the Cook Islands, a nation in the South Pacific with political links to New Zealand.

The number is made up of 156 tourists and short-term visitors, 21 workers (including dependent), and eight students who have completed their studies. — Bernama