Ismail Sabri: Putrajaya to study allowing students to travel home

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been asked to study a suggestion by the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) to allow students to travel back to their destinations.

He said there needs to be a study as this would involve huge movements of students across the country.

“There are 80,000 students nationwide, made up of students in public and private institutions. The biggest number we have are those in campuses and this does not include those at home,” he said in his daily briefing.

“The numbers are too great, with some of them wanting to travel to Sabah and Sarawak, where they will be mandatorily quarantined in Sabah and Sarawak, we asked the MOH to see to this matter, in terms of health implications not just to the students, but to the people in the areas they would be returning to.”

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad had yesterday announced on her social media accounts that her ministry is studying the best way to send students who are stuck in their campuses, back to their homes.

She said that the matter would be discussed in the special Cabinet meeting today, after the movement control order was extended again until April 28.