Putrajaya to allow some industries to reopen in stages, as MCO extended by two weeks

People watch the live telecast of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the extension of the movement control order due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The government will allow selected industries to reopen in phases in the third phase of the movement control order (MCO), to start April 15 until April 28.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said a strict standard operating procedure that would observe health guidelines will be issued for these industries as they reopen.

“I understand that the economy is disrupted because of the restrictions imposed on industrial, manufacturing and trade activities for the entire duration of the MCO,” he said in a special address.

“So we have agreed to allow selected sectors of the economy to reopen in stages alongside a strict hygiene guideline and movement restrictions.”

A special Cabinet committee comprising senior ministers will determine which sectors will be prioritised, he added.