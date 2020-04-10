NCCIM urges companies allowed to operate amid MCO to comply with guidelines

Police and armed forces personnel join forces at the roadblocks to implement the movement control order at Jalan Tambun Ipoh April 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The National Chamber Of Commerce And Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) urges all companies and industries that are allowed to operate in stages during the movement control order (MCO) period to fully comply with the standard operating procedure and guidelines to ensure public health is not compromised.

The chamber said the government’s protection/prevention measures and MCO had managed to prevent exponential increase in new infected cases and deaths from Covid-19.

“But complacency must not be allowed to set in. The war against Covid-19 is not over,” stressed its president Tan Sri Ter Leong Yap in a statement.

He lauded the government’s decision to extend the MCO for another two weeks, from April 15 to April 28, 2020.

NCCIM believes the government had weighed all aspects in deciding to extend the MCO and through a special cabinet taskforce, review and consider allowing selected industries to resume their operations in stages albeit under strict compliance of standard operating procedures.

“We are grateful that the government and relevant ministries have taken into consideration NCCIM’s suggestions about the MCO approach in balancing macro and micro elements of the business ecosystem and public health in ensuring the best interest of the nation, survival of businesses, welfare of workers, and the livelihood of citizens,” said Ter. — Bernama