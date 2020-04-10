MCO: PJ police gets FRU personnel to assist at roadblocks

An FRU personnel mans a roadblock on Jalan PJU 7/1 in Petaling Jaya April 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 10 ― The Petaling Jaya District Police headquarters is getting the assistance of Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) officers and personnel in view of the additional roadblocks set up in the district over the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).

District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today 80 FRU officers and personnel will be deployed in the district from today.

“We have deployed our maximum strength of 930 officers and personnel. With two more roadblocks set up in the district, raising the total number to nine, we need the additional strength in terms of the FRU officers and personnel,” he said after an inspection tour of the two new roadblocks in Jalan PJU 7/1, Mutiara Damansara, here.

He also said that there is a proposal to have mobile posts in certain locations in the district to station policemen for foot patrols, but it is still under study.

Nik Ezanee said nine people were issued with compound fines of RM1,000 each yesterday in the district for breaching the MCO with poor excuses. ― Bernama