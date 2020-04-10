Hishammuddin: 80 Malaysians stranded in Saudi Arabia to return home tomorrow

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said 80 Malaysian citizens who are stranded in Saudi Arabia following the suspension of flights and travel ban by the government of the kingdom to the Covid-19 outbreak are expected to arrive home early morning tomorrow.. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The 80 Malaysian citizens who are stranded in Saudi Arabia following the suspension of flights and travel ban by the government of the kingdom to the Covid-19 outbreak are expected to arrive home early morning tomorrow.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, in a statement today, said the aircraft carrying them is scheduled to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 12.30am (April 11).

“They will arrive on a special Saudi Arabian Airlines sponsored by the Saudi Arabia government,” he said.

Hishammuddin said also on the flight are four Brunei Darussalam nationals, an Indonesian and a Singaporean, as well as two Syrians with permanent resident status in Malaysia.

“We are made to understand that the aircraft will also be used by the Saudi Arabia government to bring back their citizens who are stranded in Malaysia,” he said.

Hishammuddin also said that on behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the Prime Minister, leaders of the Malaysian government and the people of Malaysia, he expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi Arabia government, especially King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud for helping Malaysia in this time of need.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud, who is also Saudi’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, for his concern with the Malaysians who were stranded in the kingdom and in ensuring that they were well taken care off and also the Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Farhan Al-Saud.

This proved how close is the relationship between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that the Foreign Ministry will assure that the long existing ties between the two nations would continue to be strong and lasting. — Bernama