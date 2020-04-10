Covid-19: Hulu Selangor now red zone, Lembah Pantai still tops highest cases

FRU and Malaysian Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock on Jalan PJU 7/1 in Petaling Jaya April 10,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Hulu Selangor became the latest district in Selangor to be classified as a red zone while existing green zones as of April 7 remained unchanged, the latest data released today by the Health Ministry shows.

The new red zone

The Hulu Selangor district, which had 34 cases on April 8, was then an orange zone as it was in the category of districts with 20 to 40 Covid-19 cases recorded.

The Selangor Health Department has today released the distribution of Covid-19 cases according to the parish as of April 9 noon.

For the Hulu Selangor district, the further breakdown of Covid-19 cases according to parish are Serendah (24), Batang Kali (13), Hulu Bernam (3), Kalumpang (1) and Ampang Pecah (1).

According to the data, this also meant that five out of 13 parishes within Hulu Selangor have had Covid-19 cases detected.

With Hulu Selangor’s categorisation, Selangor now only has two orange zones left—Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat.

The only remaining yellow zone is Selangor is the district of Sabak Bernam with 11, the district with the lowest Covid-19 cases reported.

Lembah Pantai continues to top the country as the district with the highest number of cases

Again topping the country as the district with the highest number of cases — for the seventh day running — is the Lembah Pantai district in Kuala Lumpur, with 424 cases as of April 9.

This is followed closely by Selangor’s red zone districts of Hulu Langat (366) and Petaling (314).

The Lembah Pantai district’s total cumulative tally had steadily increased over the past five days as the nationwide top spot at 322 cases (April 3), 367 cases (April 4), 376 cases (April 5), 386 cases (April 6), 412 cases (April 7) and 417 (April 8).

Green zones unchanged

On March 25, Malaysia had a total of 39 districts in seven states with zero Covid-19 cases, otherwise known as green zones.

In a matter of about two weeks, the number of green zones in Malaysia has currently fallen to just 29 districts in six states as of April 6. The figure has remained unchanged since April 7.

The 29 green zones are spread out over six states: Including one district each in four states in peninsular Malaysia, eight districts in Sabah and 17 districts in Sarawak.

As of April 9, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 4,228, and the death toll stands at 67.