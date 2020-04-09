Covid-19 recoveries beat new cases for second straight day

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that there were 109 new Covid-19 infections as of noon, bringing the national total to 4,228 cases. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Malaysia reported 121 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recoveries today, surpassing new cases for a second straight day.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosed that there were 109 new Covid-19 infections as of noon, bringing the national total to 4,228 cases.

Total recoveries were now 1,608, making Malaysia’s Covid-19 recovery rate approximately 38 per cent.

However, Dr Noor Hisham also said two more Covid-19 patients have died, raising the death toll to 67.

The latest death is also the country’s youngest, a 23-year-old woman with thyroid problems.

MORE TO COME