Covid-19: 1,456 people under quarantine at 22 centres in Johor

Malaysians returning from overseas queue to take a bus to a quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, April 10 — The Johor government has placed a total of 1,456 individuals under quarantine at 22 stations statewide in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, said state health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan.

He said from the total, 1,402 are categorised as patients under surveillance (PUS) while 54 are patients under investigation (PUI).

“1,161 are locals including Malaysians working in Singapore; 150 from the tabligh group (in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur); and 145 are students who came back from Indonesia,” said Vidyananthan in the daily state government Covid-19 situation update.

Vidyananthan said a total of 80 quarantine stations in the state, has been gazetted by the government.

“Of these, 22 quarantine stations have been activated with a total capacity of 3,296,” said the Kahang assemblyman

Among the stations located in Johor That are housing those quarantined are the Road Transport Department‘s (RTD) Southern Region Academy in Johor Baru with 46 people, the Teaching Activity Centre in Kulai (14), the Johor Education Foundation college in Kota Tinggi (28), the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) training centre in Kluang (8), the Rakan Muda Water and Air Complex (62), Hotel Seri Malaysia in Mersing (8), Pangsapuri Awam Perwira in Batu Pahat (23), the Tanjung Piai Vocational College (56), the Felcra Tebing Tinggi Segamat training and recreation centre (40), Pusat Kegiatan Kemas Sagil, Tangkak (4), Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia (UIAM) in Pagoh (189), DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Baru (263), Swiss Inn Hotel, Johor Baru (138), Crystal Crown Hotel Johor Baru (175), GoodHope Hotel Johor Baru (150), New York Hotel Johor Bahru (147) and V8 Hotel Skudai Johor Bahru (105).

Meanwhile, Vidyananthan added that the Johor Fire and Rescue Department has conducted their Covid-19 public sanitation operations in all districts statewide in collaboration with Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), police, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, local councils and the state health department.

“In total, the operation was carried out at 455 locations from March 27 to April 9, involving public markets, bus and taxi terminals, government buildings and petrol stations,” he said.