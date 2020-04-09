No business activities in enhanced MCO zones, says Ismail Sabri

Health workers check the temperature of a Menara City One resident during enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — All businesses and factories in areas under enhanced movement control orders (EMCO) are prohibited from operations, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The senior minister heading the security cluster explained that the EMCO meant a complete stop to all activities.

“When we talk about EMCO, it is as good as a total lockdown.

“This means that nobody can go in and out of the areas which have EMCO enforced, such as Simpang Renggam, Hulu Langat and the others.

“Any sectors or business activities located in these areas with EMCO enforced are not allowed,” he said during the daily security briefing today.

Four locations have come under an EMCO since March 27, starting with Simpang Renggam (Kluang, Johor), Hulu Langat (Selangor), Menara City One and Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion located in the city centre here.

Out of the four locations, Ismail had earlier announced that Simpang Renggam’s EMCO will be extended until April 14 from its previously stated end-date today, to address several issues.

The EMCO was enforced in these areas due to a high number of Covid-19 positive cases recorded.

Under the EMCO, all residents in the affected areas are not allowed to leave, and no one is allowed to enter.