MB denies Johor govt failed to isolate returning Malaysian workers from Singapore properly

JOHOR BARU, April 9 — Datuk Hasni Mohammad today clarified that the state government had taken proper steps to isolate Malaysian workers returning from Singapore.

The Johor mentri besar said earlier allegations that the state government has not done so as inaccurate.

“For information, from April 3 to 7, an average of 1,000 Malaysians returned from Singapore daily after the republic announced its strict control orders beginning April 7.

“Everyone who passes through the entry point to Malaysia will undergo a body temperature check and those with symptoms will be treated separately and referred to the hospital authorities,” said Hasni in a statement.

He was responding to reports in several news portals yesterday citing the Opposition that the state government had failed to isolate Malaysian workers returning from Singapore.

Hasni added that for Malaysian workers in Singapore who have been tested in the republic and found to be Covid-19 negative, they are allowed for their 14-day self-quarantine at home.

He explained that regular inspections will be carried out by the Health Department.

“For those who do not have proof of a Covid-19 negative test, they will be allowed to return to Malaysia, but will need to be placed in quarantine centres provided by the government, together with other Malaysians returning from overseas.

“Medical examinations will be conducted again at the designated quarantine centre to ensure that they are not people under investigation (PUI) or are symptomatic or have no chronic illness,” said Hasni, adding that those found to be chronically ill will be separated and hospitalised while the others will be quarantined.

Hasni assured that daily checks will be conducted at all quarantine centres where the authorities have also taken into account the size of the room to meet the social distance requirements.

“Each resident is also briefed on the responsibility of ensuring that they comply with these social distance directions,” he said.

Hasni added that the state government has also taken note of 197 people placed at the two quarantine centres that is said to be in poor condition.

“I am aware of that and they have been moved in stages to government-funded hotels,” he said.

On the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, Hasni said the state government has always endeavoured to assist all citizens, especially those in need of basic necessities.

“Not only that, the government is constantly improving the delivery system so that all forms of assistance to the people can be properly coordinated.

“In an effort to ensure that this assistance can be effectively delivered, the disaster special working committee was created, and comprised various agencies, thus facilitating the distribution of assistance to affected recipients,” explained Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni also called on all community leaders to ensure that all those who are eligible are given assistance.

He stressed that during such a crisis, the country needs to put aside politics.

“Now is not the time to go into politics as the main concern is the safety, health and welfare of the people.

“I would like to invite all the leaders, including the Opposition leaders, to work together with the government in ensuring that the people in their respective areas need help,” said Hasni, adding that he is open to ideas and insights to help the people.