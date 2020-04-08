Woman loses RM24,000 to face mask scam

Boxes of face masks are seen at a Pharmhouse Pharmacy outlet in Setia Alam January 28,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, April 8 — A woman claimed she lost RM24,000 in an online purchase for face mask.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 31-year-old woman claimed she made the purchase deal with a man who had advertised the sale of face mask on Whatsapp last March 24.

He said the woman claimed to have made full payment for 400 boxes of the face mask on the same day and was told the delivery of the goods, through a courier service, would take three days.

“The victim claimed that until yesterday, she had not received the goods. The suspect also gave various reasons when she questioned him for the delay and feeling cheated, she decided to lodge a report at the Jaya Gading Police Station here,” he told reporters, here today.

In another case, a 20-year-old woman suffered losses of RM12,685.50 when she fell victim to a fraudulent lucky draw scam, purportedly by a telecommunications company.

The victim, who works at an eatery, claimed that she received a WhatsApp message two days ago, notifying that her phone number had won a lucky draw worth RM12,000.

“The victim was asked to contact the phone number given through the WhatsApp message to claim the money and a male suspect had told the victim to make some payment before she could receive the money.

“The suspect also provides an account number where the victim had to transfer the money to and promised that the money would be returned with the lucky draw money,” he said.

Mohd Wazir said the victim, who trusted the suspect had made nine transactions to the suspect’s account, before suspecting that she had been conned and lodged a police report. — Bernama