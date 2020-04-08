Covid-19: Malaysia, Pakistan agree to bring home stranded nationals

Passengers watching a departure screen at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 8 — Malaysia and Pakistan have agreed to bring home stranded nationals in respective countries as soon as possible.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said the matter was among issues raised during a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at 1.30pm today.

In this context, Wisma Putra said Hishammuddin had requested Pakistan government to ensure Malaysians in Pakistan are given the necessary assistance and ease of movement to take a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad bound for Kuala Lumpur this Saturday (April 11).

Hishammuddin also affirmed that the Malaysian government would extend the necessary assistance in the repatriation process of over 300 Pakistani nationals taking the PIA flight back to Pakistan, the statement said.

“Both foreign ministers expressed their appreciation towards each other’s government for the assistance rendered during this challenging time to their diaspora residing in Malaysia and Pakistan, respectively,” said Wisma Putra.

As a way forward, Wisma Putra said both foreign ministers concurred that it was crucial for Malaysia and Pakistan to work in tandem in an effort to contain the spread and mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

Both Malaysia and Pakistan foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to overcome the pandemic in the best strategic interests of both countries as well as the world, it said.

Wisma Putra said both foreign ministers in the telephone conversation took stock of the long-standing bilateral relations and close cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan with a view of advancing the relationship to a higher level.

They also talked about regional and international issues of mutual interest and common concern, it said. — Bernama