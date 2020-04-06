Sarawak: Over 180 returnees on mandatory self-quarantine since yesterday

Travellers being screened by Health Ministry officials at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport January 24, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/ Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUCHING, April 6 — A total of 181 Sarawakians who returned from outside the state were ordered to undergo self-quarantine for supervision and observation for Covid-19, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said they started their mandatory 14-day self-quarantine at three hotels, which are used as quarantine centres, upon their arrival from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan yesterday.

He said 113 of them were placed in two hotels here and 68 in a hotel in Miri.

“All Sarawakians must undergo self-quarantine at the appointed quarantine centres upon their arrival from outside,” he said in his media briefing on the latest development on Covid-19 situation in the state.

Karim, who deputised for Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is undergoing self-quarantine, said aircraft flights from Labuan to Miri will be reduced during the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14.

He also said the police arrested 26 persons in Sarawak yesterday for violating MCO, adding that Kuching, Samarahan and Miri districts recorded five arrests each, while three arrests were made in Padawan, two each in Bintulu, Meradong and Tatau and one each in Serian and Bau

Karim also said a total of 4,131 police personnel and 1,212 from other agencies such as the military, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and civil defence department, are involved in implementing MCO.