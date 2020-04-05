Prominent five-star hotels gazetted as Covid-19 quarantine stations

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Several prominent five-stars hotels throughout the country have been designated as quarantine stations for Covid-19 after the federal government gazetted a further 63 sites today.
Among the prominent five-star lodging facilities gazetted are the Palace of the Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan, Tanjung Rhu Resort in Langkawi, Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Kuala Lumpur and Dorsett Grand Subang in Subang Jaya.
Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced the move in the gazette published yesterday.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], the minister declares the places specified in the Schedule as quarantine stations,” the gazette dated April 3 said.
The facilities gazetted include public universities, community colleges, technical institutes, stadiums and prominent hotels.
The latest announcement brings the total of gazetted quarantine stations for Covid-19 in Malaysia to 472, following an earlier gazette made by the government last month.
Malaysia is already under an expanded movement control order put in place until April 14 to try and contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
As of April 4, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 3,483, and the death toll stands at 57.
On April 2, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated that the compulsory 14-day quarantine order for all Malaysians and visitors returning from overseas would be enforced beginning April 3.
This meant that all returning Malaysians or foreign visitors who enter the country will be subjected to the quarantine procedure at all entry points before being transported to the quarantine centres.
Below is the complete list of all the latest 63 sites gazetted as quarantine zones for Covid-19.
1. Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim, Alor Setar, Kedah
2. Akademi Pembangunan Belia Malaysia Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Perak
3. Fakulti Perubatan Universiti Teknologi MARA Kampus Teluk Intan, Teluk Intan, Perak
4. Arena Badminton Perak, Ipoh, Perak
5. Stadium Indera Mulia, Ipoh, Perak
6. Institut Tadbiran Islam Perak, Ipoh, Perak
7. Kolej Kejururawatan Kuantan, Kuantan, Pahang
8. Hotel The Cool Point, Tanah Rata, Pahang
9. Hotel Monaco Boutique, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
10. Institut Pengajian Islam dan Dakwah Sabah, Keningau, Sabah
11. Linawa Hostel, Kompleks Sukan Ranau, Ranau, Sabah
12. Rumah Rehat Sri Aman, Sri Aman, Sarawak
13. Rumah Temuai Nanga Merit, Kapit, Sarawak
14. Pusat Giatmara W.P Labuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan
15. Hotel Adya Chenang, Langkawi, Kedah
16. Tanjung Rhu Resort, Pulau Langkawi, Kedah
17. Golden Sands Resort by Shangri-La, Tanjung Bungah, Pulau Pinang
18. Rainbow Paradise Beach Resort, Tanjung Bungah, Pulau Pinang
19. Felda Residence Trolak, Sungkai, Perak
20. Best Western Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor
21. COOP Hotel Putrajaya dan Cyberjaya, Dengkil, Selangor
22. Dorsett Grad Subang, Subang Jaya, Selangor
23. Four Points by Sheraton, Puchong, Selangor
24. FOX Lite Hotel Dpulze-Cyberjaya, Cyberjaya, Selangor
25. Hilton Garden Inn Puchong, Puchong, Selangor
26. Hilton Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor
27. Palace of the Golden Horses, Seri Kembangan, Selangor
28. Hotel Sunway Clio, Petaling Jaya, Selangor
29. Hotel Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, Selangor
30. Qliq Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor
31. Dorsett Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya
32. Ancasa Express @ Pudu, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
33. Cosmo Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
34. Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
35. Furama Bukit Bintang, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
36. Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
37. Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
38. Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
39. Hotel Royal Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
40. Ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
41. Ibis Styles Kuala Lumpur Fraser Business Park, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
42. Hotel Impiana KLCC, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
43. J-Hotel by Dorsett, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
44. Living at Dsulaiman, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
45. Hotel Plaza Grand Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
46. Hotel Premiera Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
47. Ramada Suites Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
48. Silka Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
49. Swiss-Inn Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
50. The Pearl Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
51. Hotel Crystal Crown, Johor Bahru, Johor
52. Felda Residence Tanjung Leman, Mersing, Johor
53. Hotel Hallmark Regency, Johor Bahru, Johor
54. Hotel Millesime, Johor Bahru, Johor
55. Hotel New York, Johor Bahru, Johor
56. Swiss-Inn Johor Bahru, Johor Bahru, Johor
57. Hotel V8, Skudai, Johor
58. Felda Residence Tekam, Jerantut, Pahang
59. Grand Dormani Rajah Court Hotel, Kuching, Sarawak
60. Hock Lee Hotel and Residences Tower A and Tower B, Kuching, Sarawak
61. Hotel Kuching Park, Kuching, Sarawak
62. Ming Garden Hotel and Residences, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
63. Pan Borneo Hotel Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah