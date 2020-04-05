Prominent five-star hotels gazetted as Covid-19 quarantine stations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Several prominent five-stars hotels throughout the country have been designated as quarantine stations for Covid-19 after the federal government gazetted a further 63 sites today.

Among the prominent five-star lodging facilities gazetted are the Palace of the Golden Horses in Seri Kembangan, Tanjung Rhu Resort in Langkawi, Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Kuala Lumpur and Dorsett Grand Subang in Subang Jaya.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba announced the move in the gazette published yesterday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 2 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], the minister declares the places specified in the Schedule as quarantine stations,” the gazette dated April 3 said.

The facilities gazetted include public universities, community colleges, technical institutes, stadiums and prominent hotels.

The latest announcement brings the total of gazetted quarantine stations for Covid-19 in Malaysia to 472, following an earlier gazette made by the government last month.

Malaysia is already under an expanded movement control order put in place until April 14 to try and contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

As of April 4, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 3,483, and the death toll stands at 57.

On April 2, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated that the compulsory 14-day quarantine order for all Malaysians and visitors returning from overseas would be enforced beginning April 3.

This meant that all returning Malaysians or foreign visitors who enter the country will be subjected to the quarantine procedure at all entry points before being transported to the quarantine centres.

Below is the complete list of all the latest 63 sites gazetted as quarantine zones for Covid-19.

1. Stadium Sultan Abdul Halim, Alor Setar, Kedah

2. Akademi Pembangunan Belia Malaysia Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Perak

3. Fakulti Perubatan Universiti Teknologi MARA Kampus Teluk Intan, Teluk Intan, Perak

4. Arena Badminton Perak, Ipoh, Perak

5. Stadium Indera Mulia, Ipoh, Perak

6. Institut Tadbiran Islam Perak, Ipoh, Perak

7. Kolej Kejururawatan Kuantan, Kuantan, Pahang

8. Hotel The Cool Point, Tanah Rata, Pahang

9. Hotel Monaco Boutique, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

10. Institut Pengajian Islam dan Dakwah Sabah, Keningau, Sabah

11. Linawa Hostel, Kompleks Sukan Ranau, Ranau, Sabah

12. Rumah Rehat Sri Aman, Sri Aman, Sarawak

13. Rumah Temuai Nanga Merit, Kapit, Sarawak

14. Pusat Giatmara W.P Labuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan

15. Hotel Adya Chenang, Langkawi, Kedah

16. Tanjung Rhu Resort, Pulau Langkawi, Kedah

17. Golden Sands Resort by Shangri-La, Tanjung Bungah, Pulau Pinang

18. Rainbow Paradise Beach Resort, Tanjung Bungah, Pulau Pinang

19. Felda Residence Trolak, Sungkai, Perak

20. Best Western Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

21. COOP Hotel Putrajaya dan Cyberjaya, Dengkil, Selangor

22. Dorsett Grad Subang, Subang Jaya, Selangor

23. Four Points by Sheraton, Puchong, Selangor

24. FOX Lite Hotel Dpulze-Cyberjaya, Cyberjaya, Selangor

25. Hilton Garden Inn Puchong, Puchong, Selangor

26. Hilton Petaling Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

27. Palace of the Golden Horses, Seri Kembangan, Selangor

28. Hotel Sunway Clio, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

29. Hotel Sunway Pyramid, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

30. Qliq Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

31. Dorsett Putrajaya, Wilayah Persekutuan Putrajaya

32. Ancasa Express @ Pudu, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

33. Cosmo Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

34. Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

35. Furama Bukit Bintang, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

36. Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

37. Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

38. Holiday Inn Express Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

39. Hotel Royal Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

40. Ibis Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

41. Ibis Styles Kuala Lumpur Fraser Business Park, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

42. Hotel Impiana KLCC, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

43. J-Hotel by Dorsett, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

44. Living at Dsulaiman, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

45. Hotel Plaza Grand Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

46. Hotel Premiera Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

47. Ramada Suites Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

48. Silka Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

49. Swiss-Inn Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

50. The Pearl Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

51. Hotel Crystal Crown, Johor Bahru, Johor

52. Felda Residence Tanjung Leman, Mersing, Johor

53. Hotel Hallmark Regency, Johor Bahru, Johor

54. Hotel Millesime, Johor Bahru, Johor

55. Hotel New York, Johor Bahru, Johor

56. Swiss-Inn Johor Bahru, Johor Bahru, Johor

57. Hotel V8, Skudai, Johor

58. Felda Residence Tekam, Jerantut, Pahang

59. Grand Dormani Rajah Court Hotel, Kuching, Sarawak

60. Hock Lee Hotel and Residences Tower A and Tower B, Kuching, Sarawak

61. Hotel Kuching Park, Kuching, Sarawak

62. Ming Garden Hotel and Residences, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

63. Pan Borneo Hotel Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah