PLUS advises Penang Bridge users to ensure sufficient Touch ‘n Go card balance

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) today advised Penang Bridge users to ensure that they have enough balance in their Touch ‘n Go card to observe the social distancing rule.

PLUS chief operating officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said this was because any transaction with the customer service assistant for top-up was prohibited throughout the movement control order (MCO) to prevent the Covid-19 virus infection.

“For easier reload, they may do so at numerous top-up zones such as ATM machines, convenience stores and petrol stations located in Penang and Seberang Perai.

“Self-service kiosks are also available at various points along the PLUS highway,” he said in a statement here today.

PLUS understands the hassle of topping-up at other locations other than the toll plaza, he added.

“Above all, the best moves to curb the spread of Covid-19 are to stay home and practise social distancing,” he said. — Bernama