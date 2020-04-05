Covid-19: Lockups are cleaned daily, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador advised the public to comply with the MCO to help break the chain of the Covid-19 infection. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conducts daily sanitation of its lockups nationwide to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said such a directive, for the daily sanitation of lockups, had been issued to all district police chiefs.

“PDRM always discharges its duties by taking into account human rights and all quarters should understand the work of the police,” he told Bernama in Bukit Aman here.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said so far, 33 members of the police force have been confirmed positive with Covid-19 and their family members, totalling 750 people, have been ordered to be quarantined.

“An officer has died from Covid-19, and there are those who were infected by the virus with history of traveling abroad and also some who got the virus from the tabligh cluster,” he added.

Abdul Hamid said all police personnel tasked with enforcing the movement control order (MCO) were instructed to wear face mask and use hand sanitiser.

“There is a standard operating procedure (SOP) at roadblocks, which include not allowing the policeman on duty to touch the vehicles that stop, and also to wash their hands often,” he added.

He advised the public to comply with the MCO to help break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

“MCO is enforced not to inconvenience the people, but for their safety, where everybody should understand and to comply with the order,” he added. — Bernama