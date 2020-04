Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow addresses members of the press at Komtar, George Town February 21, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — Penang has decided to cancel all Ramadan bazaars in the state in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced.

He said this decision was made today after taking into consideration the safety of Penang residents.

“This was decided during a meeting this morning as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said in his daily message on Facebook today.

