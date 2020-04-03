Hospitals gazetted to treat Covid-19 currently at 40pc capacity, reveals health minister

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to reporters at the low-risk Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang April 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERDANG, April 3 — As mitigative steps are being taken by the government to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the health minister today revealed that the 40 hospitals gazetted to treat coronavirus patients are now at 40 per cent of their total capacity.

“The capacity, meaning the usage of beds and service capacity, is at around 40 per cent now,” said Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba during a press conference at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) this afternoon.

The minister was present at MAEPS this afternoon to inspect a new low-risk quarantine centre here, equipped with 604 beds to treat asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms, but are Covid-19 positive.

Dr Adham explained that the 40 gazetted hospitals were at various locations nationwide, saying the figure of the level of capacity is based on the current number of those receiving treatment.

He said in all 40 hospitals, a total of 6,917 beds have been allocated across the board to treat Covid-19 patients, with 410 beds in Intensive Care Units and some 634 ventilators readily available to the ministry.

This as 3,116 infections of Covid-19 have been recorded locally, with 50 deaths, and 767 patients recovered and discharged as of yesterday evening.