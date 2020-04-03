Finance Ministry planning special stimulus package for SMEs

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz said the proposed stimulus package designed especially for SMEs would be brought up at the cabinet level next week. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Finance Ministry (MOF) is in the midst of refining a special stimulus package for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ease their current difficulties.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, said this proposed package designed especially for SMEs would be brought up at the cabinet level next week.

“This additional package demonstrates that we are responsive to the problems faced by the SMEs.

“Therefore, MOF will propose to the cabinet and if the cabinet approves, the prime minister will make the announcement next week,” he said during an interview aired on TV3’s Buletin Utama programme today.

Tengku Zafrul said the special stimulus package was drafted after several meetings between MOF and SME representatives, which also involved discussions with the International Trade and Industry Ministry and SME Corporation Malaysia to finalise the proposal.

He added that under the proposed package, MOF took into consideration the entire spectrum of companies in Malaysia, including the needs of SMEs and micro enterprises. — Bernama