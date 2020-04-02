Sarawak relaxes 10-km radius travel rule under MCO for rural areas

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaks to reporters after chairing the state Disaster Managemeny Committee meeting, April 2, 2020. ― Picture courtesy of Deputy Chief Minister's Office

KUCHING, April 2 ― Sarawak’s State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today rural areas here are given conditional relaxation over the restriction of travel within 10-km radius from a person’s residence.

He said under the movement control order (MCO) over Covid-19, rural residents who want to travel beyond the restricted area must obtain permits from the nearest district police.

“The issue here is 10km. If it is in the urban areas, it is not a problem, but it does in rural areas,” he told reporters after chairing the disaster committee meeting.

“Today, at the SDMC meeting we have forwarded this issue to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail that there should be some forms of relaxation on the enforcement on the regulations in the rural areas.

“If you see, even my longhouse in Betong, I cannot get a clinic within 10km. It is also the case if I want to get to other facilities,” he added.

He said the police commissioner has agreed that there should be some forms of relaxation on the enforcement of the regulations in the rural areas.

“If there is no clinic or hospital or pharmacies within the 10-km radius, then you have to go to 20km or 30km away,” he said.

The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 that took effect yesterday until April 14 stipulates that any travel for reasons allowed is restricted to a 10km-radius from the person’s residence.

According to regulations under subsection 11(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), the individual is not allowed to be accompanied by others, unless there are reasonable grounds.

Meanwhile, Uggah said permits for anyone who wants to travel from one district to another must be approved by the nearest police district police, effective tomorrow.

He said permits which were previously approved by the district offices before today must be approved again by the district police.

“The change in power of approval was decided at today’s meeting of SDMC,” he said.