Sabah govt contributes RM500,000 to UMS food fund during MCO

A Google screenshot of Universiti Malaysia Sabah. The Sabah state government contributed RM500,000 to the university for its students during the MCO.

KOTA KINABALU, April 2 ― The Sabah state government today handed a food aid fund contribution of RM500,000 to Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for its students during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

The contribution was presented by Sabah Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob to UMS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin and witnessed by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a brief ceremony, here today.

Yusof said the state government would ensure that the welfare of all Sabah students including those in Sarawak, Peninsular Malaysia and abroad continued to be looked after throughout the MCO period.

“The state government will also work to help solve the problems faced by the students and provide assistance based on the reported cases, including those in the private universities in the state. What is important, the students must obey the directives under the MCO so that Covid-19 can be dealt with quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Taufiq said the assistance would be used to provide food assistance to 6,236 students who were in the campus or living outside the campus throughout Sabah including Labuan since MCO was enforced on March 18.

At the same event, UMS also received a RM100,000 donation from Sabah Credit Corporation for its Covid-19 Special Assistance Fund.

The UMS Covid-19 Special Assistance Fund was set up on March 20 to collect contributions from various parties including corporate companies to help students affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, and contributions could be made to UMS's Maybank account at 5100 1302 4241. ― Bernama