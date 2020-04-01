MCO: Nine phased road closures underway in Gombak, say police

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — In the Gombak district, nine roads will be closed in phases, while roadblocks have been mounted in five locations following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) from today until April 14.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said these measures served as a tightening of previous enforcement activities conducted in line with the MCO.

The phased road closures include Batu 20 on Jalan KL-Rawang, the junction at Kampung Selayang Pandang from Jalan KL-Ipoh, and the Selayang Baru main road.

The roadblocks in turn include the 14-kilometre point along Jalan KL-Ipoh, the area before the Rawang toll plaza in the direction from Rawang to Sungai Buloh, the area before the Gombak toll plaza in the direction from Gombak to Bentong, and on Jalan Desa Aman Puri, Desa Jaya, he said in a statement issued today.

Arifai advised the public to comply fully with the MCO. — Bernama