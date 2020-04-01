MCO: ESSCom working closely with Philippine forces to protect Sabah east coast

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. The Eastern Sabah Security Command is constantly working with Philippine security forces to tighten security and curb cross-boundary criminal threats, especially during the MCO. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, April 1 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is constantly working with Philippine security forces to tighten security and curb cross-boundary criminal threats, especially during the ongoing movement control order (MCO) period.

Its chief executive officer Noor Alam Khan A Wahid said ESSCom had received information recently of a failed attempt to encroach Malaysian waters by what it believes to be a kidnap for ransom group from a neighbouring country.

“The attempt to enter Malaysian waters is believed to have taken place on March 29.

“ESSCom will continue to patrol our waters, including during the MCO period, so that no party takes advantage of the ongoing situation to commit crimes,” he told reporters after handing out ‘bubur lambuk’ (savoury porridge) contributed by ESSCom to frontliners such as medical workers, the police and members of the Armed Forces here today.

Besides patrolling the waters, he said ESSCom will continue operations at road checkpoints in Sapi Nangoh and Kalabakan, despite the many roadblocks already mounted there during the MCO.

As for the bubur lambuk contribution, Noor Alam said it was a sign of appreciation for the frontliners’ sacrifices in ensuring MCO directives are adhered to and for the people to remain safe from Covid-19 infection. — Bernama