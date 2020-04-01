Dr M says would return to the past to change country’s fate if he had a time machine

In a livestream, broadcasted through Instagram and Facebook, Dr Mahathir was asked by an audience whether he would choose to return to the past or to the future if he owned a time machine. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he would choose to return to the past instead of the future if given the opportunity in order to change the fate of the country and its people.

In a livestream, broadcasted through Instagram and Facebook, Dr Mahathir was asked by an audience whether he would choose to return to the past or to the future if he owned a time machine.

“I would like to return to the past because if during that time I am able to do certain things, maybe I could change the fate of my people and my country but if I went to the future, I do not know what will happen,” Dr Mahathir said.

On another question about what were his greatest moments as Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir said it was being chosen to be PM unexpectedly.

“Well, I never expected to be PM. So in 1981 when I was chosen as PM, I could hardly believe it.

“In fact for a long time, I would ask myself this question whether I am the prime minister. I am from nowhere but suddenly this thing was conferred with me.

“So that was something that is unexpected and therefore to me it is great,” he said.