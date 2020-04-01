DBKL official denies spraying disinfectant on roads after criticism

An Alam Flora personnel sprays disinfectant at Pasar Pudu to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has received the Health Ministry's guideline on the standard operating procedure to implement disinfection and sanitisation of public areas.

An officer who requested anonymity told Malay Mail that it had just received the guidelines today prior to conducting a disinfection and sanitisation exercise at Pasar Pudu and its surrounding areas.

“Yes, we just got the guideline. However, I want to explain regarding the criticism we received yesterday, accusing us of spraying and disinfecting roads. Our personnel were not disinfecting the roads.

“What actually happened was when we turn off our jet-sprays, it doesn’t shut off immediately. There’s still pressure on the liquid inside the spray and it takes a little time before the pressure recedes.

“That was the image that went viral on social media. The spray was already turned off, but because of the high pressure, some residue liquid was still being released from the nozzle,” explained the unnamed officer.

Today, a 60-man team comprising from three agencies — DBKL, the Fire and Rescue department and Alam Flora — conducted a joint disinfection and sanitisation exercise covering a one-kilometre radius centred at Pasar Pudu.

Alam Flora deployed 30 people for the exercise with the Fire Department sending 18 men and DBKL itself deploying 12 personnel for disinfection and an additional eight staff from its traffic control unit to cordon off roads and handle traffic.

The operation started at 8am and ended at 12 noon today. Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan was reported to have dropped by to observe the activity for a short while before leaving but the media did not see him.

Since the movement control order (MCO) began a couple of weeks ago, DBKL had instructed all wet markets under its purview to close every Wednesday for disinfection and sanitisation purposes.

DBKL deployed four units of mist blowers and eight units of spray cans for the operation.

Meanwhile, Alam Flora contributed four high-powered water-jet trucks with three on standby while the Fire Department sent three units of water tankers with an additional two on standby, 10 units of knapsack sprayer and two units of a 4x4 jet-fog-spray trucks.

Unfortunately, despite warnings and disclaimers from the city hall, there were still errant traders in the area surrounding the wet market, who refused to shutter their stores for one day.

“We have informed them. They are very stubborn,” the officer said gesturing to two grocery stores nearby which remained open.

“We already told them if any of their goods are damaged, we will not be responsible for it. And we will continue with our spraying activities even if the liquid mist hits them or goes into their premises.”

The areas involved in the operation today were: Jalan Metro Pudu, Jalan Gelang, Jalan Chin Chin, Jalan Sg Besi, Jalan Foss, Jalan San Peng, Jalan Brunei Barat, Lengkungan Brunei, Jalan Brunei Selatan, Jalan Brunei Utara, Lorong Thambi 2, Jalan /77C, Jalan Kancil, Jalan Landak, Jalan Bugis, Lorong 1/77A, Lorong 1/77B, Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah, Jalan Abraham, Jalan Khoo Teik Hea, Jalan Medan Imbi, Jalan Imbi, Jalan Metro Pudu 1, Jalan Metro Pudu 2, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan Shelly, Jalan Cheras, Jalan Bayam and Jalan Cochrane.



