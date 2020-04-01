Application for EPF i-Lestari withdrawal via i-Akaun starts today

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. In a statement issued today, EPF stated that due to the MCO, all EPF branches as well as Contact Management Centres would remain closed until April 14. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members may apply for the i-Lestari Account 2 Withdrawal Scheme starting today, via i-Akaun (Member), in light of the government’s extended movement control order (MCO).

In a statement issued today, EPF stated that due to the MCO, all EPF branches as well as Contact Management Centres would remain closed until April 14.

“Following this, members may log in or transact via the EPF i-Akaun app or email the following channels for the respective issues:

1. Query on i-Lestari Withdrawal: [email protected]

2. Submission of i-Lestari Withdrawal application form: [email protected]

3. Submission of i-Akaun registration form: [email protected]

4. Submission of form to maintain employee contribution rate at 11 per cent: [email protected]

5. Query on other EPF services: https://www.kwsp.gov.my/reach-us/connect-with-us/make-an-enquiry

Meanwhile, EPF also reminded that members have an entire month up to April 30 to submit their applications, in order for them to receive monthly withdrawal payments beginning May.

“For applications received after the date, withdrawal payments would start the subsequent month,” the statement added.

For additional information on i-Lestari, members may refer to the recently updated frequently-asked questions (FAQ) on https://www.kwsp.gov.my/en/faq-i-lestari. — Bernama